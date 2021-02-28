  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2021, 12:16 PM

Saree to inform of details about Yemeni operation in S.Arabia

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Within few hours, the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree is to inform about important details of the operations conducted by Yemeni forces in the Saudi territory.

According to Al Mayadeen, in the coming hours, General Saree will provide important details about the large-scale operation of the Yemeni forces on Saudi soil.

 Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen’s yearslong war announced a ballistic missile was launched toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan, with a fourth toward another southwestern city and other drones being monitored. 

The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a warning to Americans, calling on them to “stay alert in case of additional future attacks.”

The Saudi-led coalition has faced widespread international criticism for airstrikes in Yemen that have killed hundreds of civilians and hit non-military targets, including schools, hospitals and wedding parties.

