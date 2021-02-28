Saree to inform of details about Yemeni operation in S.Arabia

According to Al Mayadeen, in the coming hours, General Saree will provide important details about the large-scale operation of the Yemeni forces on Saudi soil.

Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen’s yearslong war announced a ballistic missile was launched toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan, with a fourth toward another southwestern city and other drones being monitored.

The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a warning to Americans, calling on them to “stay alert in case of additional future attacks.”

The Saudi-led coalition has faced widespread international criticism for airstrikes in Yemen that have killed hundreds of civilians and hit non-military targets, including schools, hospitals and wedding parties.

HJ/5158002