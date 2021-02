"US admits that only after it "left the JCPOA, Iran has taken steps away" while until then" Iran was living up to its limits"," he tweeted.

"That US behavior—the CAUSE—has not changed E3 also culpable-no business w/Iran for 3 yrs," he added.

"US/E3 must remove the cause, NOT ask Iran to stop 36 remedies," Zarif noted.

HJ/