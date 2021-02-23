Neutralizing sanctions best way to aid Iranian nation

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian parliament appreciated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for supporting the strategic action plan for lifting sanctions.
The lawmakers further welcomed any initiative proposed by the parliament and the government for implementing the strategic action plan and voiced their readiness to safeguard the rights of the Iranian people.
The statement added that the best way to serve the Iranian nation is to neutralize sanctions and ignore empty threats that are made outside of the borders.
