All US sanctions must be lifted completely in practice

"The party that has the right to set a condition for the continuation of the JCPOA's work is Iran," said Ayatollah Khamenei according to the Instagram account of the Leader on Friday.

"And we made this condition and said that no one will deviate from it; And that condition is that if they want the return of Iran to its obligations, the United States must lift the sanctions altogether not only on a paper. They should lift the sanctions in practice," he stressed.

"We will verify their measures, and if we feel that the sanctions have been lifted, then we will return to the JCPOA commitments," the Leader noted.

"This is the definite policy of the Islamic Republic and it is agreed upon by the officials of the country and we will act due to this policy," Ayatollah Khameni said.

Stating that this time only action is needed in the JCPOA issue, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution earlier has said that Iran will not be satisfied with words and promises. "We have heard many words and promises, and in practice, those words and promises have been violated. This time, only action is needed and Iran will not be satisfied with words and promises."

ZZ/FNA13991201000515