Iran's remedial measures response to EU/US violations

In reaction to E3 statement, Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran's remedial measures response to EU/US violations.

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday wrote, "Instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3/EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump's legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran."

"Our remedial measures are a response to US/E3 violations. Remove the cause if you fear the effect," he added.

'Chabahar to become steel, petrochemical industry hub'

Director-General of Chabahar Free Trade Zone (FTZ) said that Chabahar will become a hub of the steel and petrochemical industry in Iran due to its strategic position and the projects currently underway there.

Iran COVID-19 update: 77 deaths, 8,017 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,017 COVID-19 infections and 77 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,558,159 with the death toll standing at 59,341.

According to Lari, 3,669 patients are in critical condition while at least 1,331,162 patients have recovered.

All US sanctions must be lifted completely in practice

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Iran will return to its full JCPOA commitments only after lifting all sanction by the US which would be verified by Tehran.

"The party that has the right to set a condition for the continuation of the JCPOA's work is Iran," said Ayatollah Khamenei according to the Instagram account of the Leader on Friday.

"And we made this condition and said that no one will deviate from it; And that condition is that if they want the return of Iran to its obligations, the United States must lift the sanctions altogether not only on a paper. They should lift the sanctions in practice," he stressed.

To revive P5+1, US must LIFT sanctions: FM spox.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh underlines that to revive the P5+1, it is a must for the USA to remove its cruel anti-Iranian sanctions.

"Reminder: Because of US withdrawal from JCPOA, there is NO P5+1," he tweeted on Friday.

All sanctions imposed by Trump must be lifted: Zarif

In reaction to the White House retreat from the snapback mechanism, FM Zarif said that the US unconditionally and effectively must lift all sanctions imposed and re-imposed by Trump in compliance with Resolution 2231.

Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the US decision to withdraw from activating the snapback mechanism and the return of UN sanctions against Iran.

"US acknowledged Pompeo's claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity. We agree," he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"In compliance w/ 2231: US unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump," he added.

JCPOA important achievement for multilateral diplomacy

Emphasizing that the JCPOA is an important achievement for multilateral diplomacy, Iranian President Rouhani said that the EU must play an appropriate role in countering US unilateralism.

Rouhanis made the remarks in a phone talk with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, on Thursday.

He called for the EU foreign policy chief, as coordinator of the JCPOA, to play his role in designing the steps.

