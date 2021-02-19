  1. Politics
Venezuela launches Covid vaccination program

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Venezuela on Thursday began immunizing healthcare workers against the coronavirus with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, with the government announcing plans to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the year.

Glendys Rivero, a 37-year-old surgeon from Los Teques, in the north of the country, was the first to receive one of 100,000 doses so far, FR24 reported.

“We started this first phase of vaccination on the right foot, in this fight against the pandemic and in defense of the health of the populations,” President Nicolas Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Along with medical personnel, police, soldiers, parliamentarians and other officials will be among the first to receive beatings as part of Venezuela’s vaccination program.

Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said 70% of Venezuelans should be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

