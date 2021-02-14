Iran COVID-19 update: 7,390 cases, 62 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,518,263 with the death toll standing at 58,945.

According to Lari, 3,709 patients are in critical condition while close to 1.3 million patients have recovered.

So far, over 10 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 109 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.4 million and recoveries amounting to 81 million.

