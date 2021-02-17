E3 FMs, US' Blinken to discuss Iran’s Nuclear Deal on Thurs.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will discuss the situation regarding Iran at a meeting on Feb. 18 featuring his counterparts from Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, said the French foreign ministry on Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.

After the illegitimate US exit from the JCPOA in May 2018, the three European signatories to the deal remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

