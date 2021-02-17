No changes created in Iran’s nuclear strategy: Iran UN envoy

Speaking in an interview with Euronews on Tue., Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Islamic Republic of Iran, as a Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) member, should enjoy the advantages and benefits of peaceful use of nuclear power.

Different IAEA reports prove that Iran has been fully cooperating with the agency, he underlined.

When the US illegally pulled out of the JCPOA, the other remaining participants called on Iran not to behave the same way as the US and not withdraw from the deal as they would compensate for Iran's losses, he said.

Iran waited a year in this regard, but nothing happened in reality, he said, adding that at that point, Iranian government decided to reduce its commitments in a multi-stage way; the same was carried out under Article 36 of the UN Security Council.

Iranian government has obligations within the framework of the Iranian laws, he said, noting that Iran needs to take steps, some of which such as the enrichment of 20 percent uranium have already started.

Iran will fulfill its obligations within the framework of the safeguards and the NPT and inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be present in Iran, Takht-Ravanchi continued.

Iran has always announced that the US should return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which means that it must live up to its commitments under the deal, he pointed out.

Takht-Ravanchi went on to say that the US must lift sanctions imposed against Iran that it has specified in the JCPOA.

All Sanctions passed during Trump’s term should be lifted, he said, underlining that it is quite clear what America should do in this regard.

