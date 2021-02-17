New round of political talks between Iran, Ireland kicks off

The videoconference meeting was held in the presence of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Political Director of Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Sonja Hyland.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Political Director of Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Sonja Hyland. whose country is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and facilitator of UNSC Resolution 2231, held a new round of the political talks via video conference on Tuesday.

As attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Ireland, the latest developments on JCPOA, bilateral, regional and international cooperation were exchanged between the two sides in the meeting.

MA/5149176