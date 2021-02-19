Iran's remedial measures response to EU/US violations

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday wrote, "Instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3/EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump's legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran."

"Our remedial measures are a response to US/E3 violations. Remove the cause if you fear the effect," he added.

The United States and the European Troika have accelerated their attempts to pave the way for returning to the Iran nuclear deal amid approaching ultimatum for lifting sanctions against Iran.

The European Troika consists of the European Commission (EC), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian hosted his German and British counterparts in Paris, with America's new top diplomat Antony Blinken joining via video-conference on Thursday. The three European countries, known as the E3, along with the US are signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In a statement issued by E3 and US foreign ministers, they expressed concern over Iran's remedial measures in response to US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and E3's lack of commitment and inaction.

After the illegitimate US exit from the JCPOA in May 2018, the three European signatories to the deal remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

Recently, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran illegitimate sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

ZZ/FNA13991130000874