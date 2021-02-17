Zionist forces kill a Palestinian woman in Bethlehem

Zionist forces continue to commit crimes against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories. Zionists recently attacked the Dheisha refugee camp in south of Bethlehem, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, Zionist soldiers opened fire on Palestinians living in Dheisha refugee camp after a brutal attack. A Palestinian woman was martyred in this brutal attack.

Eyewitnesses said the Palestinian woman was martyred after Zionist forces abruptly and brutally raided her home in the camp. This caused the Palestinian woman to suffer a cardiac arrest and then, she was martyred.

