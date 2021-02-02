Several explosions reported in N Gaza Strip

The sound of several explosions was heard this morning in northern Gaza and terrified the people of the region, Al-Mayadeen reported.

News sources told the Al-Mayadeen that a cloud of smoke was seen in the area following the sound of the explosions.

No further details have been released on the cause of the blasts.

An Israeli regime's army drone was shot down by resistance forces this morning east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

This is the third Zionist drone to be shot down in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon in the past week.

Yesterday, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that its fighters had managed to down and control an Israeli drone conducting an espionage mission over Lebanon’s southern town of Blida.

ZZ/IRN84208183