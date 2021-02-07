Israel is an apartheid regime: MEP

In a Twitter message on Sat., Wallace reacted to Friday’s move taken by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the court’s jurisdiction to investigate anti-human crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the occupied lands and territories.

Israel is not a democratic country, but an apartheid regime that has committed genocide against the Palestinians, he added.

He went on to say that the Zionist regime has illegally occupied Palestinian lands and territories and the Golan Heights, adding that the Zionist regime has ignored international rules and regulations and embarks on bombing Syria whenever it wants.

Friday's ruling by the International Criminal Court (ICC) has raised concerns among Israeli officials about detention in other countries.

The ruling by the International Criminal Court has made Israeli officials angry and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has claimed the international court does not have the authority to investigate the relevant issues.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the regime is preparing a list of current and former officials to ban them from foreign travels as fears of being arrested is mounting.

MA/FNA13991118000995