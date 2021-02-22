Israeli forces detain a number of Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinian Prisoners of War Association said in a statement that the Zionist regime raided homes of a number of Palestinians in the West Bank and arrested a number of them and handed them over to the security services for interrogation.

According to the report, Zionists arrested three people in Nablus, including two Hamas leaders.

Israeli forces today also arrested Mustafa al-Shannar, president of al-Najah University in Nablus, after raiding his private home.

The Zionist forces detained four youths from the town of Qabatiya, two youths from the Jenin camp, five youths from the Al-Dahisha and Al-Doha camps, two youths in Jericho and one youth in Al-Khalil.

In occupied al-Quds, five young men were also arrested by Israeli forces.

