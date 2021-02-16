  1. Politics
Feb 16, 2021, 11:15 AM

German, French FMs discuss Iran nuclear deal

German, French FMs discuss Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The German Foreign Ministry announced that the German FM had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart on various issues, including the outbreak of coronavirus and the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

According to the report, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the situation of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the situation in Europe due to coronavirus, maintaining the JCPOA and the next steps in the Middle East peace process.

This is while British Foreign Secretary Dominique Robb also held a phone talk with his US counterpart Anthony Blinken on strengthening bilateral relations and Iran's nuclear program.

