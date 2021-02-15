Russia welcomes China's offer to return US to JCPOA

Moscow has held talks with Washington and Beijing on China's offer of a multilateral meeting to return the United States to Iran nuclear deal, said Ryabkov on Monday.

Sating that Russia is discussing this proposal with Chinese and American partners, he added that his country is not against participating in this multilateral meeting, although in order for the meeting to be fruitful, at least an understanding must be reached as to what the results of the meeting will be.

He highlighted that China's proposal to hold a meeting on the return of the United States to the JCPOA can be quickly organized if all parties wish.

If all parties express their willingness and readiness to participate in this meeting, such a contact can be useful and the conditions for holding it can be provided quickly, Ryabkov said.

Earlier, Russia's foreign ministry called has urged the new US administration to send a clear message about its readiness to return to the JCPOA and lift sanctions on Iran.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

Recently, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted that Iran will not return to its commitments unless the US lifts all sanctions and Tehran verifies Washington's measures.

