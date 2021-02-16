Renegotiating on JCPOA is ‘impossible’: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Guy Parmelin President of the Swiss Confederation on Tue., Rouhani reiterated that the ball is now in the US court and whenever it effectively lifts illegal sanctions imposed on Iran, everything will be put on the right track.

With the further motivation of economic and financial committees, which have been formed with the aim of pursuing and improving the level of economic cooperation between the two countries, Tehran-Bern cooperation can be upgraded optimally, he added.

Fortunately, Iran-Switzerland relations have been in an acceptable and satisfactory status by drawing a roadmap for relations in various political, cultural and economic fields such as transportation, health, medicine, agriculture, and science and technology, even in the face of illegal US sanctions, he said, adding, “We seek to further facilitate the activities of important Swiss companies that have continued to operate in Iran despite sanctions.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the critical situation of Yemeni people and called for an immediate ceasefire, sending the gratuitous aids and preventing transfer of arms to some countries in the region and finally, the start of Yemeni-Yemeni talks as the final solution to return peace and tranquility to the country.

President Rouhani emphasized that resolving problems through threats, pressure and coercion against Iranian people has certainly failed, adding that maximum US pressure has completely failed with the resistance of Iranian people.

Guy Parmelin President of the Swiss Confederation, for his part, congratulated the 42nd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to the Iranian government and people and emphasized that Bern is willing to expand relations with Iran in all areas.

Swiss government will make all its utmost effort to expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas, he reiterated.

He expressed his satisfaction with the activities of Swiss companies in Iran despite US sanctions and pointed to the Swiss financial channel and its role, and said, “We are committed to transfer Iranian assets in some countries to this financial channel.”

