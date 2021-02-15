Iran warns of halting Additional Protocol by late February

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred on Monday to Iran’s counteractive plan regarding the lack of commitment by the parties to the JCPOA, saying, “In case the other side does not its commitments by the first week of Esfand [12th Iranian month that starts Feb. 19), the Iranian government will be obliged to suspend the implementation of the NPT’s Additional Protocol.”

“However, Iran will remain a member of the NPT Safeguards Agreement, but will only withdraw from the Additional Protocol,” the spokesman reiterated during his weekly presser.

Khatibzadeh underlined that Iran will continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that “all these [counteractive] measures will be reversible provided the other parties will commit to their obligations.”

Referring to a recent statement by the European trio – The UK, Germany and France – the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, "The three European countries have an easy way… And that is to end the tensions and return to their [JCPAO] commitments."

Khatibzadeh stressed, "This way is much easier than the current path the Europeans have taken; they should know that JCPOA is in a critical situation and these tensions do not help at all."

US administration still moving in Trump’s wrong direction

Asked about the US State Department spokesman's tweet about the JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said, "Unfortunately, the United States is still moving in the wrong direction of the previous administration, and what is happening today is no different from before January 20.”

“The same so-called maximum pressure and the violation of the rights of the Iranian people still continue today.”

He said, “Today, the United States is no different from the Trump era in terms of sanctions, and this can really be a shame for those who campaigned on distancing themselves from the Trump administration's arrogant policies.”

Khatibzadeh said, "We believe that if the US adopts a principled policy, that is, to return to multilateralism and fulfill its commitments and leave the path of maximum pressure, the Islamic Republic will certainly respond appropriately to such policies, as it has said publicly before."

No compromise on security, national interests

In response to a question regarding the Europeans baseless claims against Iran’s defensive missile program, Khatibzadeh said, "Missiles and JCPOA are two completely different issues.”

“There is no country in the world that would compromise its national interests and national security, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will never compromise with anyone about its security and national interests.”

Iran always seeks peaceful nuclear power

The spokesman once again reiterated the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities and said, “Iran's position against nuclear weapons has not changed.”

He reiterated that the country has always and will always follow the peaceful path of nuclear activities.

“The fatwa [religious order] of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding the unlawfulness of using weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons remains in place.”

Regional issues only discussed with regional countries

Khatibzadeh, in response to a question about the visit of the UN Special Representative for Yemen to Tehran, said, "The talks that took place between Iran and Mr. Griffiths and the time of his visit was planned in advance."

"Iran is discussing regional issues with the countries of the region; of course, the United Nations has its own position as a facilitator of these talks."

