  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2021, 8:56 PM

Iran informs IAEA of suspending its JCPOA voluntary actions

Iran informs IAEA of suspending its JCPOA voluntary actions

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna said that Tehran has informed the IAEA of suspending its voluntary actions under the Nuclear Deal.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Monday, noting that Iran has informed the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of its suspension of the country’s voluntary actions under the JCPOA from February 23, 2021.

He went on to say that the measure is based on the Strategic Action Plan approved by Iran’s parliament and due to the lack of commitment of other JCPOA signatories to lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“In this letter, we asked the Agency to take the necessary measures as soon as possible to implement Iran's requests in order to stop various voluntary actions, including the implementation of the Additional Protocol,” he added.

The diplomat further maintained that the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will continue solely on the basis of safeguard commitments until sanctions are lifted in a practical way.

FA/FNA 13991127001022

News Code 170001

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News