Moscow urges US to send clear msg on Iran's sanctions lifting

The Russian Foreign Ministry once again called for the return of the United States to the JCPOA and the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

"We urge Washington to send clear signals to Iran that it is ready to return to the nuclear deal and lift sanctions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Al-Jazeera quoted the ministry as saying, "We also call on Tehran to show restraint and responsibility within the framework of the nuclear deal."

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressed hope that a solution to the JCPOA would be found before Iran's deadline to end its adherence to the Additional Protocol.

After the illegitimate US exit from the JCPOA in May 2018, the three European signatories to the deal remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

Recently, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran illegitimate sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

ZZ/FNA13991127000481