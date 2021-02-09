Iran COVID-19 update: 7,640 cases, 89 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,481,396 with the death toll standing at 58,625.

According to Lari, 3,762 patients are in critical condition while at least 1,266,000 patients have recovered.

So far, 9.78 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 107 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.3 million and recoveries amounting to 79 million.

