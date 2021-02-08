Iran’s judiciary chief arrives in Baghdad for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief Raeisi was welcomed by a number of Iraqi officials, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and staff of the embassy.

Iranian Judiciary Chief arrived in Iraq on Monday for a three-day visit at the official invitation of Head of Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faeq Zaidan.

The visiting Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to visit with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Mohammad al-Halbousi Iraqi Parliament Speaker.

The assassination case of anti-terror commanders Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Commander of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is the main topic of discussion between Iranian and Iraqi judicial officials.

Baghdad and Tehran already have plans to jointly sue the US for assassinating top Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In December, a supervising member of the Information Center of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said appropriate court orders have been issued regarding the suspects in the January 3 assassination outside Baghdad International Airport.

Both martyred commanders were viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as heroes who risked their lives taking on ISIL, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, on the battlefield. They played a key part in the fight against terrorism.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Commander of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated at Baghdad Intl. Airport on Jan. 03, 2020 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

