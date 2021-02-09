Tehran, Baghdad set to follow up martyr Soleimani case

Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation, who are in Baghdad, met and held talks with the Head of Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faeq Zaidan on Tuesday.

According to Iraqi News Agency (INA), Zaidan said in this press conference "We discussed the exchange of information with the Iranian side about the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes."

Welcoming the strengthening of judicial and legal relations and cooperation with Iraq, Raeisi said that they have also discussed pilgrimage and the fight against corruption in the meeting.

He admitted that Iraq and Iran sign an MoU on fighting corruption.

"Sedition cannot affect or hinder relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq," he underlined.

While appreciating the actions of the Iraqi judiciary to follow up on the assassination of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, he expressed hope that the case would be resolved and said "We talked to the Iraqi side about responding to the assassination of the martyred commanders."

Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday at the head of a high-ranking judicial delegation to discuss bilateral ties.

