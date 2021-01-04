'Resistance stronger after Soleimani assassination'

"Martyr Soleimani was an influential figure in the region and the enemy thought that by assassinating him, his path would be stopped and the axis of resistance would collapse," Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi said in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Manar TV on Sunday night, on the first martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, by the US terrorists.

"However, the martyrdom of the anti-terror commander has made the resistance movement, even stronger than ever."

Raeisi said Gen Soleimani has been the commander of hearts and is in the hearts of all people in the region, adding that the cowardly act of assassination was carried out by the US government in a third country while this martyr was a guest of the Iraqi prime minister.

"What happened is a crime against international law," he stressed, adding, "Those who ordered and carried out this crime are guilty, and their prosecution will not be stopped, whether Trump is the president of the United States or not."

The Iranian Judiciary chief expressed regret that due to the rule of the hegemonic system in today’s world, there is no fair international court of justice to pursue such criminal cases, but emphasized that the Iranian Judiciary will follow up the case firmly.

