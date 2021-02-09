  1. Video
VIDEO: Iraqi people welcome Iran Judiciary chief

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was welcomed by Iraqi people in Kadhimiya. They chanted slogans for revenging the assassination of martyrs of resistance Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated at Baghdad Intl. Airport on Jan. 03, 2020 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of former President of the United States Donald Trump.

