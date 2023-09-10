Iraq former PM al-Kadhimi likely to be arrested: source

Iraqi sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the Iraqi judiciary is investigating new corruption charges linked to the government of former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and it is likely that they will end with the issuance of new arrest and summons orders during the coming period.

According to the sources, these orders may not exclude Al-Kadhimi himself, who has been outside Iraq since he handed over power to the current Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani last October.

Former Iraqi president Mustafa al-Kadhimi has left the country and lives in London now.

Iraq's judiciary issued arrest warrants at the beginning of March for four men, including a former finance minister and staff members of former prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who Baghdad says all live outside the country, according to France 24.

The case, which has been dubbed "the heist of the century", sparked outrage in Iraq.

At least $2.5 billion was stolen between September 2021 and August 2022 through 247 cheques that were cashed by five companies.

Kadhimi has previously defended his record on fighting corruption, saying his government had discovered the case, launched an investigation, and taken legal action.

The country's current Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani has vowed to crack down on corruption since his appointment in late October.

RHM/PR/FNA14020619000428