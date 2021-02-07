Judiciary chief to make trip to Iraq

Leading a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi is to leave Tehran for Baghdad on Monday.

The trip is made according to the invitation of the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zeidan.

The Iranian delegation will visit the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq on Tuesday to sign several memoranda of understanding between the two countries in the framework of judicial and legal cooperation.

On the sidelines of the trip, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with the Ministry of Justice and High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq.

In his visit to Tehran back in August 2020, Faeq Zeidan discussed some issues over the human rights situation in the countries of the Resistance Front and the oppressive and unilateral sanctions of the United States while addressing the online the sixth Festival of Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity held by Iran Judiciary’s High Council of Human Rights.

