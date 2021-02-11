US has not made any nations happy: Raisi

In the meeting which took place yesterday afternoon on the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory in Iran, Iranian Judiciary head Ebrahim Raisi referred to the historical and cultural similarities between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, saying that the growing bilateral relations have roots in shared religious beliefs and the two nations’ civilizations.

The Iranian Judiciary chief remembered the Late Iraqi President’s role in increasing relations between the two nations, noting that despite enemies’ divisive attempts, the bilateral ties are deepening in all fields.

He further said that neighboring Iran has always wanted Iraq to be a strong, prosperous and independent country as Iran's Leader has always stressed, telling the Iraqi side that reliance on the United States has not brought happiness to any nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi hailed the decision by the two nations to cancel visas for their citizens, saying that the visa cancellation will have a great role in facilitating pilgrimage visits.

The Iranian Judiciary chief further said that before his started his visit to Iraq, he had asked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to agree to the amnesty of Iraqi prisoners imprisoned in Iran and he had agreed with his request, adding that he had prepared a list and these prisoners were pardoned.

He further stressed that the Iraqi side was expected to pardon Iranian prisoners detained in the country, whose list will be submitted to the Iraqi government.

Referring to the judicial issues of families formed as a result of a marriage between an Iranian to an Iraqi, Raisi said: "These people, who are mostly Iranian wives, faced problems after the fall of Saddam and the return of Iraqi citizens and the liberation of their families."

He continued "A working group has been set up to resolve their problems, and we hope that this issue will be resolved quickly with the help of the Iraqi authorities."

The establishment of commercial courts between the Iranian and Iraqi judicial apparatuses to deal specifically with commercial disputes and to facilitate investment and extradition of criminals was another issue touched upon by Raisi in his remarks.

He further added, "Criminals in either country should not feel safe, and judicial cooperation between the two countries can have positive results, including preventing the recurrence of crime."

In the end, the Iranian Judiciary chief conveyed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s greetings to the Iraqi people and authorities and stressed the need to accelerate the legal prosecution of the perpetrators behind the assassination of Martyr Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis.

