Former Iraq PM to be investigated on Gen. Soleimani case

Official documents released on Sunday reveal Iraq's public prosecution's response to a request by Iraqi lawmaker Hussein Mu'nis over the case of the assassination of anti-terror commanders.

According to Shafaq News, Mu'nis had requested the head of the public prosecution to initiate a legal complaint against the former intelligence chief Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

In this letter, the Iraqi lawmaker called on Iraq's public prosecution to take legal action against the former head of the intelligence service, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, due to his gross negligence and failure with some of the agency's employees regarding not providing the necessary security information to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and prevent the assassination of anti-terror commanders.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

MNA/PR