Envoy stresses pursuit of terror cases of martyred commanders

Speaking in a special ceremony of awarding the winners of the First Festival of Anti-Terror Commanders on Monday, Iraj Masjedi said that assassination of martyrs of resistance namely Iran’s former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with their comrades was a great crime that has gone in the history, so that all perpetrators of this heinous crime should be severely punished.

Masjedi emphasized, “Martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis are among our honors because they spent their lives in the way of peace, fighting terrorism and creating security for the Islamic world.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Masjedi said that Islamic Republic of Iran wants a powerful, strong, stable and united Iraq.

Turning to the strong relations between Iran and Iraq, Masjedi stressed that effective steps should be taken to evermore development of amicable ties between the two neighboring countries.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020 at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

MA/IRN84240017