Zionists raid Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces continue their hostile actions against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist militants have launched large-scale attacks in parts of the West Bank in Palestine, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash took place in the West Bank following a large-scale attack by Zionist forces on the Palestinians. The Zionists used bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

Zionist forces detained 11 Palestinians during the clashes. The Committee to Investigate Palestinian Prisoners of War recently issued a statement reporting on the Zionist regime's repressive actions against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories.

In this regard, the Committee for the Investigation of Palestinian Prisoners of War stressed that the Zionist regime's military detained 456 Palestinian citizens throughout the occupied territories in January. The Committee also announced that the Zionists issued 105 temporary detention orders against the Palestinians in January.

