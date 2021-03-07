Photo 7 March 2021 - 16:27 Download photos By: Maryam Kamyab Iranian, Irish FMs meeting in Tehran TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The visiting Irish FM Simon Coveney and Iranian FM Zarif held a meeting on Sunday. Tags Mohammad Javad Zarif Ireland Tehran Related News Activation of JCPOA subject to lifting of sanctions by US Ireland strong supporter of JCPOA: FM Irish FM to meet Iranian President on nuclear deal Ireland to re-open embassy in Tehran: FM New round of political talks between Iran, Ireland kicks off Israel is an apartheid regime: MEP
