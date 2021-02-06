Official urges intl. body to stop Israeli crimes on Palestine

He showed reaction to the criminal acts committed by Israeli regime against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories and strongly condemned these heinous moves, Alnashrah reported.

Israelis continue to commit heinous crimes against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories, he said, adding, “This is while that the international community has remained silent against these atrocities.”

“We have recently witnessed that Zionist settler shoot a 32-year-old Palestinian man in Ramallah,” he said and reiterated that the international community should take action to stop such crimes against the Palestinians.

It is worth mentioning that the position of the Palestinian Authority towards crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians is while this organization has not yet refused to sever its security relations with Tel Aviv, he added.

