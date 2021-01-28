Zionists may be involved in Saied assassination: politician

Zahir al-Maghzavi, the secretary-general of the Tunisian "Al-Shaab" movement, has said that the occupying regime of Israel may have had a hand in the failed assassination of Tunisian president Kais Saied.

Speaking to Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV, al-Maghzavi said, “We are waiting for the Tunisian presidency and the security apparatuses to explain the case of the assassination attempt on Kais Saied.”

He added that it is quite possible that the Israeli regime may have played a part in the assassination attempt because of the Tunisian president's previous stance on normalizing relations of Arab states with the regime.

Tunisian media reported on Wednesday night that Kais Saied was a target for a failed assassination after the office of Tunisia’s president received a letter containing suspicious powder.

Saied is reported to be safe while the investigations are underway about the case.

Last month, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry rejected the claims on normalizing ties with the Israeli regime, stressing that the claims were in contradiction with the Republic of Tunisia's support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement added that President Saied had stressed the support for the Palestinian nation’s right to self-determination and creating an independent country with Holy Quds as the capital from time to time on different occasions.

