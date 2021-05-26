Palestinians demonstrate in Ramallah to protest Blinken' trip

A large number of Palestinians demonstrated in the city of Ramallah, occupied lands and territories, on Tuesday in protest of US Secretary of State's visit to the city, Jerusalem Post reported.

The demonstration was organized by Islamic forces and various Palestinian factions. Protesters chanted anti-American slogans. Some protesters also carried placards criticizing Blinken's trip to Ramallah.

Protesters also condemned the security coordination between Israeli regime and Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, chanting slogan “This security coordination is a disgrace" and " Oslo Accords have been ditched”.

