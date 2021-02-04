Israeli army on alert after attacking south Syria

The Israeli army sent more military equipment to the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the borders in the south of Lebanon on Thursday morning after its massive airstrikes in southern Syria.

Pictures posted on social media show a convoy of the Israeli regime's military equipment moving to the northern front of occupied Palestine.

These videos show military trucks carrying armored and military vehicles on the highway leading to the occupied Golan Heights and Lebanon.

The Israel regime fired surface and air missiles at targets in southern Syria late Wednesday, causing only material damage, according to a Syrian military official.

The Syrian state media SANA reported that the Syrian army's air defense systems had intercepted and destroyeded Israeli missiles in southern Syria.

KI/FNA13991116000022