FIFA condoles passing of Iranian footballer Ali Ansarian

In a message sent to the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, Infantino condoled the demise of the former national Iranian football team defender who died of COVID-19.

He also expressed sympathy with the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, his family and friends.

Ali Ansarian, the former defender of the Persepolis FC, who also played for Esteghlal-e Tehran FC for a short time, died on Wednesday at the age of 43 after contracting the coronavirus.

Ansarian started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

He also represented Iran's national football team from 1998 to 2007.

Before the Covid-19 claimed his life, he had been acting in TV series for several years. He was also a TV presenter.

Ansarian's death as a result of deadly coronavirus comes only one week after another Iranian national football team player Mehrdad Minavand died of the same disease last week.

