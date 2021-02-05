Iran registers 7,061 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths in 24 hours

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,452,387 with the death toll standing at 58,336.

According to Lari, 3,819 patients are in critical condition while 1,241,320 patients have recovered.

So far, over 9.55 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 105,490,496 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.2 million and recoveries nearing 77.2 million.

ZZ/5139463