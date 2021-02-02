Iranian FM calls on citizens to avoid traveling Myanmar

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman urged all citizens to avoid traveling Myanmar after country’s powerful military has taken the control of the country in a coup and declared a state of emergency.

Iran launches satellite carrier with solid fuel engine

Iran has successfully launched the Zol-Jannah combined satellite carrier which is equipped with the most powerful solid-fuel engine in the country.

Police confiscate over 1 ton of narcotics in SE Iran

The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander announced the arrest of 4 smugglers and the confiscation of 1,403 kilograms of illicit drugs in an armed clash.

Borrell, Blinken discuss revival of JCPOA: report

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have reportedly conferred on the revival of the JCPOA during a phone conversation.

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Nazari

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the passing of prominent Iranian cleric, Ayatollah Abdollah Nazari.

Air Defense inaugurates SOC in NW Iran

A joint security operations center (SOC) of the Iranian air defense force in the northwest of the country was inaugurated and put into operation on Monday.

Exports via Sistan and Baluchestan top $1bn in 9 months

A total of 976,760 tons of goods worth $1.31 billion were exported from Sistan and Baluchestan province’s customs terminals and border markets in the nine calendar months to December 20, 2020.

Iran registers 6,597 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,597 COVID-19 infections and 79 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran voices 'strong' support for Iraq's security, stability

A senior Iranian Parliamentary advisor said, "Iran strongly supports the security and stability of Iraq and warns those who seek the re-emergence of terrorism in Iraq, Syria, and the region."

