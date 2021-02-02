Iran installs new centrifuges in Natanz, Fordow facilities

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “Thanks to our diligent nuclear scientists, two cascades of 348 IR2m centrifuges with almost 4 times the capacity of IR1 are now running with UF6 successfully in Natanz. Installation of 2 cascades of IR6 centrifuges has also been started in Fordow. There's more to come soon.”

“The IAEA is yet able to verify and is informed of the progress as planned,” he added.

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on January 28 that 1000 IR2M centrifuges will be installed at Natanz nuclear facility within three months.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

