Iran-India relations enjoy of paramount importance: MoD

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the relationship between Islamic Republic of Iran and India is of special significance.

EU working with US to lift anti-Iranian sanctions

The European Union announced on Tuesday that it is working with US to lift Washington’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran installs new centrifuges in Natanz, Fordow facilities

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna said that Tehran has installed new IR2m and IR6 centrifuges in Natanz and Fordow nuclear facilities.

Iran frees crew members of seized South Korean oil tanker

Iran has released the crew members of a South Korean oil tanker detained last month in the Persian Gulf for violating international maritime law.

Iran envoy, Afghanistan's Abdullah confer on peace process

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard held talks with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on the country's peace process.

Tokyo Olympics basketball draw; Iran to face US

The official draw of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Basketball Tournament was held today in both women’s and men’s competitions at FIBA headquarters.

Enemy plots to overthrow Islamic Republic 'shattered'

Saying that the Iranian nation has passed through difficulties and dangerous phrases, IRGC Chief Commander said, "The enemies sought to overthrow the Islamic Republic, however, they were defeated by Iran on all fronts."

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,820 cases, 72 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,820 COVID-19 infections and 72 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran's Hatami to attend Indian Ocean Defense Ministers Summit

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami will visit India at the official invitation of the country's Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

Iranian Parl. rejects outlines of next fiscal’s budget bill

The Iranian lawmakers have rejected the general outlines of the upcoming fiscal year’s (starting March 21) budget bill.

Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination before March

President Hassan Rouhani says the government is trying its best to start the vaccination against the coronavirus before March.

Iranian tech firms’ revenues top $5 billion in a year

The Vice President for Science and Technology said the Iranian knowledge-based companies’ revenues topped $5 billion during the past calendar year that ended March 20, 2020.

