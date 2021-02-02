EU working with US to lift anti-Iranian sanctions

The European Union announced in a statement on Tuesday that it is working with JCPOA participants and the new US administration to get the Nuclear Deal on its right track.

The statement added that the EU is conferring with the US to remove unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdraw the US from the deal and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

FA/5137486