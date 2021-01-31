Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 31

Kayhan
Today marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran
Iranian vaccine suitable for UK variant of COVID-19
Iran says JCPOA ‘non-negotiable’, its parties ‘unchangeable’
Shahrvand
Russian COVID vaccine to enter Iran this week
Khorasan
Iran’s oil exports increasing
Iran marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return
Jomhoori Eslami
Iran tightens health protocol restrictions to contain the pandemic
Today marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’ return from exile
Javan
Imam Khomeini returns: 42nd anniversary of return from exile
Iranian COVID vaccine shows effectivity against UK variant of the virus
Iran
Rouhani urges adherence to health protocols to prevent fourth wave of COVID
Iran marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return
Etela’at
42 years ago Imam Khomeini returned to Iran from exile
Italy stops arms sales to Saudis, Emiratis in support for Yemeni people
MR
