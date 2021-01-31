Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 31

Kayhan

Today marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran

Iranian vaccine suitable for UK variant of COVID-19

Iran says JCPOA ‘non-negotiable’, its parties ‘unchangeable’

Shahrvand

Russian COVID vaccine to enter Iran this week

Khorasan

Iran’s oil exports increasing

Iran marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return

Jomhoori Eslami

Iran tightens health protocol restrictions to contain the pandemic

Today marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’ return from exile

Javan

Imam Khomeini returns: 42nd anniversary of return from exile

Iranian COVID vaccine shows effectivity against UK variant of the virus

Iran

Rouhani urges adherence to health protocols to prevent fourth wave of COVID

Iran marks 42nd anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return

Etela’at

42 years ago Imam Khomeini returned to Iran from exile

Italy stops arms sales to Saudis, Emiratis in support for Yemeni people

MR