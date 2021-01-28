Indian envoy hails Iran's socio-political stability

The Indian envoy to Tehran described Iran as a country with socio-political stability, which plays an important role in creating sustainable security in the region.

Tehran terms Armenia's territorial integrity as a red line

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the territorial integrity of Armenia is the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran amb. urges Biden to remove sanctions in short order

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations urged the new US administration to meet its JCPOA obligations and remove sanctions in short order.

Russian bank in talks with Iran to boost currency exchanges

Referring to the growth of Iran-Russia trade relations despite the sanctions, the head of the Russian Embassy's Trade Representation said a Russian bank was in Tehran last week to expand monetary exchanges with the country.

Taliban leaders determined to fight US: Shamkhani

In a tweet on Wed. after meeting with Taliban delegation in Tehran, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said leaders of the group are determined to fight the United States.

Zarif describes talks with Armenian officials as productive

Iranian Foreign Minister described the recent talks with Armenian officials as productive and noted that both sides conferred on the expansion of bilateral relations on Wednesday.

Iranian athletes to take part in online Asian shooting C'ship

Iranian athletes are scheduled to participate in the online Asian shooting competitions which will kick off on Thursday.

Envoy urges setting up a joint bank between Iran, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran called for setting up a joint bank between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Kazakhstan.

Zarif stresses respecting intl. law, minorities rights

In his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister, Iranian Foreign Minister stressed respecting international law, the rights of minorities and territorial integrity.

Iran COVID-19 update: 91 deaths, 6,608 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,608 COVID-19 infections and 91 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Rouhani criticizes EU partners for lack of commitment

Criticizing EU states parties for lack of compliance to the JCPOA, Iranian President said that Iran will return to its commitments immediately if other parties fulfil their obligations.

