Tehran-Beijing relations not to be affected by intl. issues

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that Tehran-Beijing relations will not be affected by international developments.

'Sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements'

After his visits with Azeri officials, the Iranian FM Zarif in a tweet on Monday noted that sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements.

Leader receives family of Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with family members of Iranian top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Monday afternoon.

Iran's Zarif, Azerbaijan's Mustafayev confer on mutual ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on the mutual cooperation and ties.

Iran COVID-19 update: 89 deaths, 6,309 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,309 COVID-19 infections and 98 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

'Magralen' receives 3 nominations at Lift-Off Film Fest

The Iranian short film "Magralen" has been nominated for the annual award of the International Liftoff Festival in three categories including Best Director, Cinematography, and Actors.

Aliyev welcomes Iran's participation in rebuilding Karabakh

In a meeting with Iranian FM Zarif in Baku, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the presence of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the freed regions of Karabakh.

Iran, allies won't let ISIL terrorists revive in Iraq, region

The Iranian Foreign Ministry says Tehran, along with its allies, will not allow the ISIL terrorists to reactivate their movements in Iraq and other countries of the region.

Recent drills showcased Iran’s defense might: Top General

The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces said the recent drills have showcased Iran’s defense might in a way that the enemy repeatedly stated during the exercises that it has no intention of attacking.

Biden’s initiative for holding talks with Iran revealed

Citing sources in the US Department of Defense, A Media outlet has reported that the new US government is planning to hold talks with Tehran.

