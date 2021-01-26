Blast in northern Syria leaves several dead, wounded

Syrian sources reported on Tuesday that an explosion took place in the bazaar of the city of Tell Abyad in the northern province of Raqqa.

According to Syria.TV, the blast occurred following the explosion of a bomb near the town square, killing at least one civilian and wounding several others.

The Orient news website reported five people injured in the blast.

This is while, the news website of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is close to the opposition, reported that, according to preliminary information, three people were killed and seven others were injured in the blast.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights went on to say that it was not yet clear whether a person has detonated himself or whether the explosion was caused by a bomb planted in the market.

