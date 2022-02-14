Explosion, fire kill at least 7 people in southwestern France

The explosion happened at around 1.30 am in a building in the small town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, in the southwest department of Pyrénées-Orientale, close to Perpignan, The Local reported.

The blast was followed by a fire, which spread to neighbouring buildings, in total 25 people were evacuated and at least seven people have died.

According to local radio station France Bleu, the explosion occurred on the ground floor of the building, in a grocery-sandwich shop in the town, which is close to Perpignan.

Gas cylinders were found in the vicinity of the affected building, but it is not yet clear whether they were the cause or whether they aggravated the explosion.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Monday, “An explosion followed by fire has killed at least 7 people in the département of Pyrénées-Orientales."

RHM/PR