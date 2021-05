Local media in al-Raqqa province reported that the person killed in the incident was the same motorcycle driver and that some of the injured were in critical condition.

The explosion occurred in Syria’s al-Sinaa district, a town controlled by a Turkish-backed group, Russia Today reported.

The town of Al-Suluk has witnessed similar incidents before and neither side has claimed responsibility for it. Therefore, the cause of the explosion is unknown.

