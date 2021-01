Following explosions and assassinations in Afghanistan, an explosion took place on the way of the Italian embassy staff car in Kabul on Monday morning, said Kabul police.

According to police, the blast did not cause any casualties and caused financial damage.

But a security source said that one person was injured and several vehicles were seriously damaged at the scene.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blast.

